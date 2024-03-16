New Amazon all-time lows hit Samsung’s 2024 T5 EVO Portable SSDs from $161 (Up to $108 off)

Update: The new T5 EVO Portable Solid-State Drives have now dropped even lower. The 2TB and 5TB models are now down at $161.30 and $241.49 shipped. Details below.

Amazon is now offering all-time low pricing on Samsung’s new T5 EVO Portable Solid-State Drives with the 2TB and 5TB down at $168.52 and $249.99 shipped. Regularly $190 and $350, you’re looking at up to 29% or $100 in savings and the best prices we have tracked yet on these new releases. As you’ll know from our feature piece, the Samsung T5 EVO lineup focuses on large storage options over the faster-speeds – they offer higher-capacity solutions with a more reliable design than your typical spinning hard disk models. The new rectangular form-factor is wrapped in a protective rubberized shell with a carabiner-like clip along the top. The form-factor encases an SSD with USB 3.2 Gen 1 support, a 2m drop resistance, and Dynamic Thermal Guard technology. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review right here and head below for more details.

If Samsung’s 2024 release above isn’t working for you, scope out its faster T9 Portable SSD. But to save even more, check out the Crucial X9. This one splits the difference in terms of speed between the T5 EVO and the T9, providing up to 1,050MB/s of USB 3.2 solid-state storage space starting from a more affordable $75 shipped on Amazon right now.

And to take an overall look at the broader scope of portable solid-state storage out there, our roundup of our favorite options is a great places to start. You’ll find plenty of suggestions and recommendations on various models from Samsung, Crucial, OWC, and more for various use case scenarios, all of which have performed reliably well for us after going hands-on.

Samsung T5 EVO features:

We went big and made it portable; It’s the T5 EVO—an ideal choice for gamers and content creators; This SSD is engineered to handle large file transfers while still small to take on the go. Make a big save wherever your projects take you with the small but mighty T5 EVO; It’s light enough to take anywhere and comes with capacities of 2TB to 8TB, making it an easy way to store more on-the-go. Forget external HDDs; The T5 EVO is optimized for large file transfers with improved Intelligent TurboWrite and speeds your hard drive will be jealous of; It’s supported by USB 3.2 Gen 1 for superb performance. Set your sights high; This strong, sturdy sidekick will help you see it through with shock resistance and fall protection up to 6 feet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!