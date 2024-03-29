Seagate makes the only official 2TB Xbox Series X|S expansion SSD, and it’s now down at $250

As part of its early World Backup Day sale, Best Buy is now offering the Seagate 2TB Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Card for $249.99 shipped. This model is also now matched at Amazon. After debuting at $400, it sold for closer to $360 for most of last year before dropping into the $280 range thereafter. While we have seen a couple fleeting offers down at $230, there’s no telling when the next time that might happen will be. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your Series X experience through this year, to support all of the major upcoming releases or retro titles, Seagate’s official option on sale here today is the only way to officially add 2TB of internal storage to your console – the 1TB model is on sale for $147.99 shipped and you can score WD_BLACK’s model (the only other official option) down at $144.99. Additional details below.

As we mentioned above, the Seagate and WD_BLACK expansion cards are the only way to add official internal storage upgrades to your Series X|S, and WD doesn’t make a 2TB model. That leaves the Seagate on sale here today as your only option for the high-capacity solution. It adds 2TB of storage and you can both store and play games directly from the drive. Alongside “allowing you to collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance,” it supports Xbox Velocity Architecture, Quick Resume action, and is simple to install.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S features:

Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates…1TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X|S—collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance…The only available expansion card that replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture —providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay…Switch between multiple titles in seconds—directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card.

