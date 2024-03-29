UGREEN 100W 20,000mAh USB power bank with 3-in-1 fast charging returns to $54 low

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is offering its 100W 20,000mAh Power Bank for $54.39 shipped. Down from an $80 price tag, it has already seen two previous discounts since the new year began. The first of these dropped costs down to $56 while the second took things further to the $54 low. Today’s deal comes in to repeat the discount from a month ago as a 32% markdown off the going rate and returns it to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

This power bank sports a 20,000mAh capacity and features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, letting you fast charge up to three devices simultaneously with speeds up to 100W. For example, it’s able to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro to a 42% battery in just 30 minutes, while an iPhone 15 can reach a 60% battery charge in the same timeframe. It boasts a rapid recharge capability through its USB-C1 port, which not only fast charges any connected devices but also provides 65W of efficient charging to the charger itself. When the charger is empty, it only takes two hours to fully recharge it, making it five times faster than standard power banks and eliminating prolonged wait times. Head below to read more.

And if you tend to need plenty of charging solutions at your desk for all your devices, check out our past coverage of the Baseus 10-in-1 35W Desktop Charging Station that has a fast-charging 35W output total for each of its 10 ports: six ACs, two USB-As, and two USB-Cs – all of them covered by its wide array of protection designs. If you’re looking for a larger device with an even larger capacity for outdoor expeditions, Anker is currently seeing up to $1,200 off a large selection of power stations, bundles, and accessories.

UGREEN 100W 20,000mAh Power Bank features:

3-in-1 Flash Charge: Equipped with two USB C ports (USB C1 100W+ USB C2 30W) and one 22.5W USB A port, this powerful 100W Power Bank fast charging can fast charge 3 devices simultaneously. Macbook Pro 16″ can be charged to 42% in just 30 mins via OUT1, and iPhone 15 can fast fuel to 60% in 30 mins. Less time to wait, more time to enjoy

65W Highspeed Recharge: The USB C1 port can not only fast charge your devices but also provide 65W efficient charging for the portable charger itself. (65W wall charger not included) A full charge takes only 1.6 hours, 5 times faster than ordinary power banks. Always standby, say goodbye to waiting

20000mAh High Capacity: UGREEN USB C Power Bank 20000mAh can meet 5-7 days of battery life, fully charge iPhone 15 Pro up to 4.5 times and MacBook Air 15” up to 1.1 times, ideal for travel, business trips, camping, or other outdoor activities. The digital LED screen shows the remaining battery level, status at a glance, no more guessing based on a few little LEDs

Charging on the go: Advanced technology makes this battery pack shrink the battery size without compromising charging efficiency, portable and space-saving. 20% lighter than similar power banks, reducing the burden on your journey

One for all: This fast-charging portable charger can meet various charging needs in daily life, including most laptops, tablets, and phones like MacBook Pro 16″, MacBook Air 15″, iPad Pro/Air, iPhone 15/Pro/Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Pixel 7 Pro and also support smaller devices like AirPods, fitness trackers, smart watches, etc

