Anker’s 1,056Wh C1000 portable power station with 11 ports hits new $629 low (Reg. $1,000)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering up to $1,200 in savings on a huge selection of its power stations, bundles, and accessories, like the SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station for $629 shipped. Down from its $999 price tag, it only saw a handful of discounts over 2023, with Black Friday and Christmas sales dropping costs the furthest to the former $649 low – and subsequently repeating once the new year began. Today’s deal comes in as a 37% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $20 and landing at a new all-time low. You’ll also find three discounted bundle opportunities available: the power station with a 100W solar panel for $850, or you can bump the solar panel to a 200W model for $899, or bundle the power station with a BP1000 expansion battery for $1,198.

Featuring a compact design that is “15% smaller than the industry average,” this power station offers you a 1,056Wh capacity (2,112Wh with the extra battery) and a max power output of 2,400W, which also comes surge-protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet in up to 58 minutes and can recharge in up to 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts 11 different ports: one carport, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets.

While Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has technically ended, many of the deals have continued onward as limited time deals. You’ll find EcoFlow power stations, bundles, and accessories up to 45% off still, with ALLPOWERS’ separate Spring Sale leftovers seeing the same discounted rate on its devices too. Next, Jackery devices are still up to 41% off, with bundles seeing the highest amount of deals. Then there’s also the discounts on a small selection of Goal Zero’s devices as well. You can also check out the rare discount that is still going for the UGREEN PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station that has a 2,048Wh capacity, 16 output ports, and a detachable trolley design. Be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for more power station brands, EVs, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

Anker SOLIX C1000 portable power station features:

80% UltraFast Recharging in 43 Minutes: Be ready for adventure in 43 minutes (100% in 58 minutes) with Anker SOLIX C1000. Just use an AC input and turn on UltraFast recharging.

10-Year Lifespan, 3,000 Battery Cycles: Anker SOLIX C1000 is built to last with over 3,000 battery cycles. So power up, day after day, for 10 years.

More Ports and Power for 99% of Appliances: SurgePad technology delivers 2400W. That’s enough to power 99% of appliances. And with 11 ports, you can power your devices all at once.

Up to 600W Fast Solar Recharging: Wherever you are, recharge to 100% in 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. You also help the planet and recharge sustainably.

Set Charging Speeds via Smart App: The Anker app puts power in your hands. Customize charging speed to your situation and get real-time stats.

15% Smaller Outdoor Design: Anker SOLIX C1000 is more portable and 15% smaller than other 1kWh portable power stations. It’s easy to take on the road for your next trip.

What’s In the Box: Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, solar charging cable, AC charging cable, car charging cable, user manual.

