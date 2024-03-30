Save $50 on Apple Watch Ultra 2 through the end of the month

Best Buy is now offering the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $749 shipped. Today’s deal will be live through the end of the month and this weekend as it drops from the usual $799 price tag. It’s one of the first chances to save in 2024 so far and is a fitting spring markdown on Apple’s most capable wearable. This model includes the blood oxygen features and is complemented by a collection of different band styles and colors. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage, and explore what’s different this time around below the fold.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions.

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

Rugged, capable, and built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sport enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. The S9 SiP enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the display. Up to 36 hours of battery life and 72 hours in Low Power Mode. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Large Digital Crown and Customizable Action button for instant control over a variety of functions. 100m water resistance.

