Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 smartphones see first cash discounts from $700 (Save $100+)

Time is running out to score the very first cash discounts on Samsung’s newest Galaxy S24 series smartphones. Courtesy of Amazon and Best Buy, the savings are live for the first time since all of the launch promotions back in late January and early February. We first saw these offers go live to start March, but now that the month is coming to an end, so are the deals. Right now, you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB for $1,149.99 shipped. This is down from $1,300 and marking a new all-time low. Also at Best Buy. It’s the first chance to save on the 256GB capacity and also $30 below the value of the previous discount. That gives you $150 savings for bringing home the latest flagship from Samsung, which you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung’s high-end smartphone that comes centered around a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate. It has a brighter 2,600-nit brightnes sand comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, with Android 14 One UI 6.1 out of the box. All of that enables the big AI selling points like Google’s new Circle to Search feature, alongside the same processing for photos and videos taken on its 200 MP primary camera.

A new 5,000mAh battery offers extra juice and also now has a quick charging feature that gets you up to 65% capacity in just 30 minutes. Did I forget to mention that the S Pen comes standard and can click right into the handset? Because that has to be one of the best parts.

Alongside the Ultra flagship, you can also score much of the same first discounts with the Galaxy S24 and its larger S24+ counterpart. Each of these new handsets feature the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and focus on AI tech, just in smaller packages than the 6.8-inch smartphone we detailed above. Here’s a breakdown of the savings for each.

More on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:

Do more with the most epic Galaxy yet. Wondering where the cool museum that your favorite influencer visited is located? Simply Circle to Search¹ with Google and start planning your own trip to the Louvre. Then get ready to experience local flavors by calling ahead with Live Translate³ to make a reservation in French, even if all you know is “Bonjour.” Capture every detail of your candlelight meal with impressive Nightography and zoom in to see the live violinist playing across the room.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!