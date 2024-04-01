This 1-day deal takes $169 off the 14-inch ASUS Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 at $330

Through the end of the day, Best Buy offers the ASUS 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus for $329.99 shipped. This discounts the 128GB model from its $499 price tag for the first time this year. It’s $169 off and the second-best we’ve seen so far. It was last on sale for Black Friday, when it dropped $31 below today’s offer to mark the all-time low. This ASUS Chromebook sports a 2-in-1 design with a folding 14-inch 1080p screen and everything else you can read about below.

Google’s new Chromebook Plus series helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and everything else you can read over in our launch coverage.

If you’re looking for a more capable Chrome OS machine, we’re also still tracking a discount on Acer’s Cloud Gaming Chromebook 516 GE. This model takes a different focus than the HP above and is now on sale for a new all-time low of $469. It’s down from $649, and while you won’t find the Chromebook Plus features, there’s still $180 in savings alongside its added gaming prowess. The savings also carry over to HP’s 14-inch Chromebook, which is the best value around at $139.

ASUS Chromebook Plus features:

Simplify your life with the sleek and stylish ASUS Chromebook Plus, the 14-inch laptop that has all the power to make light work of your daily tasks. Chromebook Plus laptops offer double the speed, double the memory, and double the storage*. Powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, ASUS Chromebook Plus boosts your productivity and lets you have more fun on the move — wherever you are, whatever you’re doing.

