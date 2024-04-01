First deal drops Bose’s brand new clip-on Ultra Open Earbuds with spatialized sound to $254

Alongside ongoing $50 price drops on the QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds and the QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Amazon is now offering the very first deal on the brand new Bose Ultra Open Earbuds at $254.15 shipped. This set initially debuted back in February of this year at $299, and is now seeing a solid 15% or $45 price drop. This is the first deal on Amazon and a subsequent all-time low. Both colorways are still at full price directly from Bose. Described as an entirely new type of way to listen to music, they feature a clip-on design to provide a more comfortable listening experience that doesn’t even rest in your ear. Here’s our launch coverage and you’ll find even more deals down below.

The clip-on design takes a different approach than the brand’s latest QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds. Resting securely over your ear instead of inside it by way of a “a flexible joint and a light-as-air-grip,” they allow you to more easily stay in touch with the world around you while still delivering that lauded Bose sound. While you’re not going to get that closed in and beloved noise cancellation found on the brand’s other sets, the audio remains private to your ears and leverages Bose’s Immersive Audio spatialized sound” with an IPX4 water resistance rating, 7.5 hours of play time (up to 4.5 hours with Immersive Audio), up to 48 hours of standby battery life, and an additional 19.5 hours with the included charging case. A complete breakdown of the feature set can be found here.

If you would prefer to stick with the brand’s more traditional noise cancelling solutions, Amazon’s holiday pricing is still live on the aforementioned QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds and the QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. Both sets are now $50 off the going rate starting from $249 shipped.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds feature:

Hear all of what’s around you while enjoying rich, private sound; the wireless earbuds’ open ear design says, “I can still hear you” while OpenAudio technology provides you with high-quality, private sound. With Bose Immersive Audio spatialized sound, these Bluetooth earbuds feel, look good, and bring you closer to your music, so you’re not only listening, you’re in it. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds feature a flexible joint and a light-as-air-grip, simply hook it gently around the back of your ear and you’ll stay open to the world around you with these comfortable earbuds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

