Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 5 IV smartphone sees $200 discount to $798

Amazon now offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 IV 128GB Smartphone for $798 shipped. If you need an Android device that puts pro-grade photography in the spotlight, that’s where one of Sony’s latest releases comes in. It’s $200 off the usual $798 price tag and matches the all-time low. We haven’t seen it on sale since last spring, either. Today’s offer is only the third discount.

Sony’s latest Android smartphone comes centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and uses that power to drive the photography experience. It’s an approach that we’ve seen countless times from Sony as of late, and one that helps the company stand out amongst other Android handsets on the market. Chipset aside, you’re looking at a 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display that is 50% brighter than previous generations.

The rear camera array is also receiving lots of love this time around, with the 12MP triple-sensor setup being comprised of 16mm ultra-wide, 24mm wide, and 60mm telephoto lenses. All three can now record 120FPS slow-motion video in 4K, and Sony has also baked in real-time tracking and Eye AF into its new Xperia 5 IV. You’re also looking at a 5,000mAh battery backed by wireless charging, 128GB of onboard storage, and 8GB of RAM. Other notable features include dual SIM card support, immersive 360 Reality Audio, and an improved gaming mode for PS Remote Play.

Sony Xperia 5 IV features:

The Sony XPERIA 5 IV Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Smartphone adds desired features from the last generation, while expanding on what made the XPERIA 5 III popular. With the XPERIA 5 IV, you will enjoy a 6.1″ FHD+ 120 Hz OLED display that’s 50% brighter than the previous generation and the ability to recharge wirelessly. These new features come alongside significant upgrades to the rear camera system. Now, all lenses can achieve 120 fps slow-motion video in 4K, real-time tracking & Eye AF in video, 20 fps burst in HDR, and more.

