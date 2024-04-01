UGREEN’s 145W 25,000mAh 3-port USB power bank returns to $90 (Reg. $150)

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is offering its Nexode 145W 25,000mAh Power Bank for $89.99 shipped. Down from its $150 price tag, it saw five discounts since its release in mid-2023, with the lowest among them being from early holiday sales in December. Since the start of the new year, we’ve seen the same two recurring discounts, either to $90 or to the $85 low. Today’s deal comes in to repeat the former of the two discounts, amounting to a 40% markdown off the going rate that gives you $60 in savings and returning costs to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

With its large 25,000mAh capacity, this power bank and portable charger can handle charging up to three devices at once with its three output options. It offers one USB-A port and two USB-C ports, one of which is a 100W fast-charging port that can fully recharge a 13-inch MacBook Air in just 90 minutes. The device itself can fully recharge in up to two hours, accomplishing this while simultaneously fast charging your devices at the same time. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option for your device charging needs, check out the very first discount on the ALLPOWERS PB100 Laptop Power Bank. It provides a 24,000mAh capacity and four output ports: one 100W USB-C, one 60W USB-C, and two 18W USB-As. You can also find the Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh Power Station returning to its all-time low as well, giving you a much bigger 60,000mAh (192Wh) capacity with two USB-As and two USB-Cs. It features a built-in retractable light and can even connect to a solar panel for solar charging on-the-go, taking just 4 hours with a 60W input.

UGREEN 145W 25,000mAh Power Bank features:

145W Fast Charging: Equipped with PD3.0,QC3.0, and capable of 145W of fast charging speed! Fully charge a 13″ Macbook Air in 90 minutes.

25000mAh Gigantic Capacity: Ugreen’s portable charge power bank comes with a massive 25,000mAh battery and a total power output of 145W! Completely recharge laptops up to 1.3 times and mobile devices up to 5.6 times.

Two-Way Fast Charging: Easily recharge this 25,000mAh power bank in 2 hours with a 65W PD charger (not included). With our bi-directional technology, fast charge devices while fast recharging this portable charger.

Smart Digital Display: LED digital display shows remaining power bank battery. Know exactly how much power is in portable power bank so you can step out with confidence.

Wide Compatibility: The portable charger is compatible with MacBook Pro, MacBook Air 2022, Dell XPS 15/13, HP Spectre, iPad Pro, iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus/iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14/14 Pro/14 Pro Max/13/12, Galaxy S23/S22/S21, Switch, DJI Mini 3 Pro,Steam Deck and More. Note: For the first usage after receiving it, please drain the power bank first and then fully recharge it without interruption.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!