Don’t wait for Apple to release a new one this fall, iPad mini 6 starts from $400 (Save $99+)

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 down to $539.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon on the 256GB Wi-Fi model. Today’s offer is the second-best discount we’ve seen at within $11 of the all-time low. It drops from the usual $640 going rate just the same and is now $109 off. The last mention was a few months back, and this is now the second-best offer yet. The base 64GB model is also on sale today, dropping to $399.99 from its usual $499 price tag. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well.

Apple isn’t slated to release the new iPad mini 7 until far later on in the year – expect fall. We’ve been reporting on the latest rumors from the new compact iPadOS machine, and the changes might not be worth waiting or paying full price. A slight processor upgrade and improved scrolling seem to be the highlights – also new colors! But if that isn’t enough to convince you to wait, today’s deals are here to give you a pretty compelling experience.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve personally still been using mine ever since I bought it back at launch.

We’re also tracking some other discounts that make the iPad mini 6 an even more complete iPadOS experience. This might be the smallest screen available on any of Apple’s latest iPads, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t come outfitted with the same Apple Pencil 2 support you’ll find on the rest of the lineup. So you should definitely go check out the second-generation Apple Pencil on sale at $115 and find out why it’s such a must-have accessory.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

