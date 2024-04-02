Dreametech’s L20 Ultra smart robotic vacuum handles spring cleaning at $400 off

Spring cleaning season is one of the better times to consider getting a robotic vacuum to help keep your home spotless. Dreametech makes some of the more reliable options on the market, too. Now, a discount on the Dreametech L20 Ultra means it won’t have to clean out your wallet in order to let this autonomous vacuum handle the chores.

First things first, the Dreametech L20 Ultra is discounted down to $999.99 via the company’s own online storefront. You’d more regularly pay $1,400 as today’s offer steps in to save you $400. We did see it down at $975 over Black Friday, but being able to score the second-best price at within $25 of the all-time low is hardly a bad deal if you missed out on holiday pricing.

As for what that savings actually gets you, the Dreametech L20 Ultra delivers a flagship autonomous cleaning solution. It all comes centered around a 7,000Pa suction system that can make quick work of dirt, dust, debris, and even pet hair. That Vormax suction system in the front also comes joined by mopping capabilities around back. The MopExtend tech pairs with dual scrubbing pads for handling hardwood and tile floors. The pads can also extend outside of the circular form-factor in order to hit harder to reach spots.

The vacuum itself also pairs with a fancy new docking station that on top of refueling the autonomous cleaner, can also remove all of the dirt and debris from the robo vac. That means you won’t have to worry about emptying the vacuum after every single cleaning session. In fact, it can go for up to 75 days before you have to step in to empty things out. It’s by far one of the best parts about these more recent robotic vacuums and really leans into it being an autonomous addition to your home – not just something you have to baby as it cleans.

Speaking of, the L20 Ultra comes with some improved smart features that make it even better at sweeping and mopping. Dreamteche has a Pathfinder feature that maps your home in order to help the cleaning companion make the most of its runtime. It also means it can navigate more than just the fixed furniture around your family room. The vacuum can sense shoes and other items.

You can lock-in the spring savings on the Dreametech L20 Ultra vacuum for a limited time via the company’s own website.

