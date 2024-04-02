Philips Hue’s smart Festavia lights now 20% off at new Amazon lows from $176

Amazon is now offering one of the first deals on the new Philips Hue Festavia String lights. The savings start with the 65-foot version at $175.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is an extra $11 under our previous mention and is the best we’ve ever seen at Amazon. It’s 20% off the usual $220 price tag, too. The savings also carry over to the 130-foot lights at $287.99, down from $360 with the on-page coupon. Get the full scoop in our hands-on review.

The Philips Hue Festavia Lights are more than just smart Christmas lights. I mean, that’s effectively what they are, but you can use them for more than decking the halls or adding some Siri-enabled bulbs to the tree. They were first relaunched back in September, and I ordered them right away. I’ve been loving my set of the smart lights ever since for adding a bit of color into my space.

But as for how that experience actually stacks up, the new Philips Hue Festavia lights arrive with the usual Bluetooth or Zigbee connectivity. There’s also a redesigned build that ensures these are ready to handle decking both the indoor and outdoor halls, too. On top of just being able to have Siri change the color of the lights, there are also smart animation modes that add twinkling effects across the 250 bulbs for bringing some festive flair to your smart home.

If you were imagining something else for your next smart home upgrade, Amazon also has an up to 33% off sale right now on Philips Hue accessories. The promotion includes lights, switches, hubs, and other gear for your Siri smart home, and buying two or more of them means you can lock in some of the best prices to date. All the info you need is over in our original coverage of the deal.

More on the Philips Hue Festavia lights:

Festavia string lights are weatherproof, so they can be used both inside your home or outside all year round. And because it’s Low-volt compatible, you can connect it to the same power supply unit as your other outdoor lights. Once you’ve set your scene, make it unique! Use the Linear style for a gradient of color in a single line, Scattered for a random arrangement of color, or Mirrored to mirror the colors from the middle of the string.

