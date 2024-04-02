Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Pro/360 see first discounts starting at $1,150 (Save $300+)

Best Buy is offering the first cash discount on the just-released Samsung Galaxy Book 4. These new laptops first debuted at the end of February, and now you can save some cash. The 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Pro drops to $1,149.99 shipped from its usual $1,450 price tag. It’s a $300 discount and the only offer outside of some gift card promotions back at launch. The price is also matched directly at Samsung. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

Samsung’s newest Windows laptop features Intel’s new Core Ultra 7 chip, which powers the 14-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. This configuration is backed by a 512GB SSD as well as 16GB of memory. That all enables some added AI features like the dedicated key for Microsoft Copilot. There’s an HDMI 2.1 port as well as dual Thunderbolt 4 ports for expanding I/O to hubs and external monitors, with 18 hours of battery life rounding out the package alongside a premium aluminum design.

Alongside the standard model, Best Buy is also marking down the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360. This model steps up to a 2-in-1 form-factor enabled by a 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, which means it has a higher price tag attached. The usual $1,900 MSRP it just launched with is now down to $1,499.99. That’s $400 off and a new all-time low as the only cash price cut so far. This model comes powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip with 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD. It has all the same AI tech as the standard version above, just with that convertible design that can go from a typical laptop form-factor into a tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro features:

From passion projects to vacation planning to managing your household, you have a lot going on and need a device powerful enough to handle it all. Galaxy Book4 Pro offers extraordinary power in our thinnest laptop in the Galaxy Book4 Series and becomes even mightier when connected to your other Galaxy devices. Whether you’re editing files for your new project or managing the family calendar and household budget, the latest Intel Core Ultra processor has your back. Even your busiest days are no match for the lightweight design and long lasting battery.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!