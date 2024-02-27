Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 laptops with Intel Ultra chips and Copilot AI are now available [Deals]

Samsung Galaxy Book 4

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 lineup is now officially shipping today. Launching with some savings attached, the latest laptops and 2-in-1s from the company both double down on AI with Windows Copilot functionality and Intel’s new Core Ultra chips.

Samsung is taking a page out of all the PC unveils we saw back at CES 2024. It’s still delivering its own twist, as we’ve seen from previous Galaxy Book releases, but the focus remains the same as many other Windows machines lately. Intel’s Ultra chips can be found under the hood on all four of the new releases, with the newer processors offering better performance and added AI features. In that same vein, there’s also a dedicated key for Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant.

These new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptops were first revealed back in December of last year. But now you can finally buy them. There are four different models, each which have their own subsequent configurations. There’s a pair of 2-in-1s that can convert between tablet and laptop form-factors, as well as two different models of your typical portable Windows machine.

Here’s a breakdown of the pricing

As far as launch discounts go, the new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptops come with $200 gift cards at Best Buy. You’ll be able to grab some extra credit for future purchases with the launch promotion. Samsung directly is taking a bit of a different approach, emphasizing trade-in credit of upwards of $800 when you bring in a device. There’s also a free Samsung portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 2TB as an extra bonus.

