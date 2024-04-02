Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet with Galaxy AI features sees rare $130+ discounts

Samsung is now offering the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for $1,069.99 shipped. This is a rare cash discount from its usual $1,200 price tag and one of the better offers we’ve seen. It was last $100 off, and before that came with a free keyboard folio at its MSRP. The deals also carry over to elevated storage capacities that are as much as $220 off.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra most notably features the new Galaxy AI tech that launched with the S24 series smartphones. It rocks at least 256GB of onboard storage, as well as 12GB of memory. There’s Circle and Search features with the included S Pen, well as a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate. The whole thing is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and comes backed by an 11,200mAh battery for all-day usage.

While today’s discount focuses on the most premium tablet in Samsung’s current arsenal, we’re still tracking a chance to save on a more affordable offering. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE also happens to land at all-time lows now that it’s on sale from $370. There are $80 in savings to go alongside its more capable Exynos 1380 chip and included S Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra features:

With great power comes great productivity. Backed by our mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a long-lasting battery that can keep up with your dynamic lifestyle, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra redefines how you conquer your to-do list. With the ultra-large 14.6″ screen, you can work like a boss. There’s enough space to open and toggle between multiple windows and collaborate with teammates over video chat.

