Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE lands at all-time lows from $370 (Save $80)

Amazon is now offering the best prices we’ve seen across the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup, with the base Wi-Fi 128GB model kicking things off at $369.99 shipped. It’s down from the usual $450 price tag and on top of marking the best discount ever, clocks in at $80 off. It’s an extra $9 below our previous mention from back in the beginning of Janaury. The savings today also carry over to the 256GB model, which drops to $439.99 from its usual $520 going rate – also a new low. Our hands-on report from over at 9to5Google breaks down what to expect from the experience, too.

Samsung just recently launched its new Galaxy Tab S9 FE as a more affordable alternative to its flagship tablets. The whole experience comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip and supplemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB or more of onboard SSD storage. An S Pen is included in the box for taking advantage of its 10.9-inch screen for more digital artistry and far more.

You’ll find plenty of other deals over in our Android guide as the new work week gets started. There are deals on the latest flagships, more affordable smartphones, and so much more – not to mention a fresh batch of app and game deals for loading up whichever Android device you score without paying full price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features:

Start every adventure with a large, beautiful 10.9″ screen. Whether you’re a multitasker, a gamer or a devoted movie watcher, you’ll feel closer to the action. Plus, dual speakers make everything sound amazing. An IP68 rating makes Galaxy Tab S9 FE one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market. It’s built to last wherever you use it, making it a great choice for first-time tablet buyers

