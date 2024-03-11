Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE lands at all-time lows from $370 (Save $80)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonAndroidSamsung
Reg. $450+ From $370
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Amazon is now offering the best prices we’ve seen across the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup, with the base Wi-Fi 128GB model kicking things off at $369.99 shipped. It’s down from the usual $450 price tag and on top of marking the best discount ever, clocks in at $80 off. It’s an extra $9 below our previous mention from back in the beginning of Janaury. The savings today also carry over to the 256GB model, which drops to $439.99 from its usual $520 going rate – also a new low. Our hands-on report from over at 9to5Google breaks down what to expect from the experience, too.

Samsung just recently launched its new Galaxy Tab S9 FE as a more affordable alternative to its flagship tablets. The whole experience comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip and supplemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB or more of onboard SSD storage. An S Pen is included in the box for taking advantage of its 10.9-inch screen for more digital artistry and far more. 

You’ll find plenty of other deals over in our Android guide as the new work week gets started. There are deals on the latest flagships, more affordable smartphones, and so much more – not to mention a fresh batch of app and game deals for loading up whichever Android device you score without paying full price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features:

Start every adventure with a large, beautiful 10.9″ screen. Whether you’re a multitasker, a gamer or a devoted movie watcher, you’ll feel closer to the action. Plus, dual speakers make everything sound amazing. An IP68 rating makes Galaxy Tab S9 FE one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market. It’s built to last wherever you use it, making it a great choice for first-time tablet buyers

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station hi...
Cole Haan Spring Event takes up to 50% off hundreds of ...
TCL’s 85-inch AirPlay Q7 120Hz 4K Google TV down ...
Panasonic eneloop pro power pack includes 10 rechargeab...
Rocketbook’s smart reusable Sticky Notes with ...
Twelve South Curve SE is the perfect M3 MacBook Air sta...
Anker’s regularly $100 8-in-1 USB-C/4K HDMI iPad ...
Sonos Sub Mini sees first discount down to $343 (New lo...
Load more...
Show More Comments