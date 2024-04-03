Eve Cam is our favorite indoor HomeKit camera with rare discount to $120, Outdoor Cam $200

Amazon is now offering the Eve Cam 1080p HomeKit Security Camera for $119.99 shipped. Today’s discount is the first one we’ve tracked in months. It wasn’t on sale during the holiday shopping season nor on Black Friday proper, but now it is! There is $20 in savings from the usual $150 price tag and the best price since last summer when it dropped $9 lower. Earlier in the month, we also took a recent hands-on look to see if it’s still the top indoor HomeKit camera around – spoiler: yes, it is.

Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and an indoor design. Other notable features here include rich notifications, motion alerts that can distinguish between people and pets, and more. While it’s more expensive than other models on the market, it’s been made pretty clear lately that you get what you pay for in terms of privacy. You can learn more in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

As for those looking to surveil your yard, Amazon is now also offering the Eve Outdoor Cam with HomeKit for $199.99. Normally fetching $250, this is marking the best price since over on Black Friday. It’s the first discount of the year, too. Eve’s Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video to your Siri setup with a weather-resistant design that can be mounted just about anywhere. It features a 1080p sensor on top of its motion alerts and two-way audio and also arrives with a 157-degree field of view. Rounding out the security features, there’s a built-in dimmable floodlight to add some extra protection to your home. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

Eve Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock. Receive rich notifications on your iPhone immediately when something is up in your home – and protect the privacy of your personal space in the process. You decide if you want to record every motion automatically or distinguish between people and pets – and choose different settings depending on whether you’re at home or not (People/Pet recognition). The data is analyzed securely in your home, not in the cloud.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!