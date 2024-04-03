Macy’s VIP Event takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, Nike, Lacoste, more from $15

Ali Smith -
FashionMacy's
30% off from $15

The Macy’s VIP Event is offering an extra 30% off designer brands that rarely go on sale. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Inside this sale you can find deals on top brands including Ralph Lauren, Nike, Lacoste, Columbia, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Ralph Lauren Classic 3-Pack T-Shirts that are marked down to $32, which is $13 off the original rate. These undershirts are perfect for layering or styling on their own during warmer weather. This style is available in three color options and pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, or chino pants alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

