Save $400 on Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac with 16GB of memory, more from $850

B&H is offering a rare chance to save on the 24-inch M1 iMac with an elevated 16GB of memory. The 8-core GPU model with 512GB of storage now drops to $1,499 shipped from its usual $1,899 price tag. This is $400 off and a new all-time low on this elevated configuration. It’s rare to find a model on sale with more than 8GB of memory, and now today’s sale means you can also lock-in the best-ever discount. It features extra memory for multitasking, improved graphics, and Gigabit Ethernet, which is built into the power brick.

If you can live without the elevated 16GB of memory, Best Buy is also offering some even better price cuts on the more entry-level 8GB models. Pricing starts at $849.99 for the 256GB model as it drops from the original $1,299 price tag. You could also step up to the 8-core GPU model at $1,049.99 – down from $1,699. That’s as much as $649 off some of the more affordable models on the market.

In any case, this might not be the latest version, but that just means Apple’s 24-inch iMac is an even better value. It packs an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4.5K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

By comparison, the new M3 iMac sports much of the same design as the older version. It has the same 24-inch 4.5K Retina display packed into the same compact and all-in-one form-factor. The only real difference is the improved performance of the M3 chip. But if you’re just looking for an affordable entry point into macOS and don’t need the absolute latest that Apple has to offer, the $850 starting prices above are going to be a whole lot better than the $1,149 sale prices of its 3mn processor machines.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

