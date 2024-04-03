Your Pixel 8/Pro didn’t come with a USB-C charger, so score Google’s 30W model at $18

Amazon is now offering the official Google 30W USB-C Charger for $18.16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s offer is first and foremost a new all-time low. It drops from the usual $25 going rate for the first time in months and is now 28% off. It’s $2 under our previous mention from December, too. Our in-depth hands-on review details exactly how the charger stacks up and how it compares to third-party alternatives. Head below for more.

We’ve been tracking quite a few notable Pixel 8 and 8 Pro deals over the past few months. And as good as they are, you’re still not getting a wall adapter in the box. The company stopped including the accessory in the box a few generations ago, but now you can at least save on a first-party USB-C charger that can top off your new smartphone. It features a 30W output from the single USB-C port and can fast charge either of the latest Pixels. And it, of course, comes backed with an official Google seal of approval attached.

As far as more affordable alternatives go, ditching the first-party seal of approval is a great way to save some extra cash. While you’ll have to supply your own cable, this 27W Spigen USB-C Charger at $14 will deliver much of the same experience to your Pixel 8 series smartphone without the Google premium attached. We found it to deliver a similar all-around charging experience to the 30W offering at notably less.

Official Google 30W USB-C Charger features:

Charge your Pixel phone and other USB-C devices quickly with the Google 30W USB-C Charger and cable. The charger is thoughtfully designed using recycled materials, so you can feel good about using it. And it’s compact enough to take wherever you go. Charging speed varies and depends on device capabilities, battery age, usage during charging, and many other factors. Charging cable sold separately. Compatible USB-C devices sold separately. The plastic for the adapter’s enclosure is made from 50% post-consumer recycled material.

