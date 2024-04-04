The 15-inch M3 MacBook Air config you actually want is $125 off now at $1,574, more

Amazon is now offering some of the first chances to save on higher-end 15-inch M3 MacBook Air configurations. Apple’s latest comes outfitted with 512GB of storage and 16GB of memory with a price cut down to $1,574 shipped. This is down from $1,699 and saves you $125. It’s the first Amazon price cut so far and a new all-time low. The 512GB model with stock memory is also getting in on the savings at $1,389 – down from $1,499 to save you $110.

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air debuts with the same design as last year’s model – just with some notable performance gains. There are, of course, all of the perks from Apple’s latest in-house silicon, like support for two external displays when the lid is closed, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support. A new 3-microphone array comes with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes, not to mention enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls. And for those of you thinking about scoring the Midnight finish, there’s a new anodization seal to help reduce fingerprints.

Otherwise, this is just the latest rendition of the MacBook Air. It comes complete with its gorgeous 15-inch Liquid Retina Display, as well as MagSafe charging and dual Thunderbolt ports. This is easily one of the most compact 15-inch laptops on the market, and now the configurations that you’ll actually want to buy are down to all-time lows.

More on Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air:

The Midnight Apple 15″ MacBook Air now features the Apple M3 chip, which has many improvements over its predecessor, the M2. The Apple M3 8-Core Chip provides the power and performance efficiency needed to handle all your creative workflows. Now built on 3nm process technology, the M3 8-Core Chip is combined with a 10-Core GPU. The next-gen GPU features Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and mesh shading, all of which significantly increase performance for the most demanding creative apps and games.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!