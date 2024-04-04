Sonos One Gen 2/SL smart speakers with AirPlay 2 now start from $159 (Reg. $200+)

Best Buy now offers the Sonos One Gen 2 Smart Speaker for $175 shipped. Normally, you’d pay $220, and now today’s offer clocks in to save you $45. It matches the lowest price we’ve seen, is the best since February, and is also $5 under what you’d pay for a refurbished unit direct from Sonos. Sonos One Gen 2 arrives as one of the more standalone smart speakers from the brand, bringing with it some improvements to go with the second-generation moniker. Pairing right to your Wi-Fi or with the rest of the Sonos ecosystem, this speaker can work entirely on its own to stream tunes directly from Apple Music and Spotify, as well as sync with other speakers and soundbars for whole-home audio, immersive home theater setups, and more. AirPlay 2 support makes this particularly compelling for Apple users, as well.

Alongside the standard version of the smart speaker, Best Buy is also offering the Sonos One SL for $159.20. This drops from the usual $200 price tag in order to mark the best price we’ve seen on a new condition model. It’s $41 off, and is notably the same price Sonos would charge you for a refurbished model – so you’re getting a completely sealed unit for the same cost. It offers all of the same Sonos support and AirPlay 2 tech, just in a design that lacks a microphone.

If you’re looking to take a first step into the world of Sonos, I just reviewed the Sonos Move 2. It made one hell of a first impression on me with a fun green colorway and only kept that momentum up with stellar stereo playback and a portable design that keeps me serenaded for 24 hours on a single charge. On top of just being a more affordable way to listen to your tunes anywhere, I can personally recommend it for anyone in the market for a more portable smart speaker – or even as an entry into the Sonos ecosystem.

Sonos One Gen 2 features:

Stream music, radio, audiobooks, and more from all your favorite services. Control is easy with the Sonos app, your voice assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2. Mix and match Sonos speakers around your home for multiroom listening, stereo sound, and immersive home theater. Everything works together over WiFi.

