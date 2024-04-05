iPhone 14 starts from $542 in Amazon’s like-new refurbished sale (Orig. $799+)

Amazon is now offering the iPhone 14 in its in-house Renewed Premium condition for $635.99 shipped. This discounts the unlocked 256GB smartphone down from its original $899 going rate to one of the lowest prices yet. It’s $263 off and a new Amazon low – although we did see Woot offer it for less back in February when it dropped to $590. This is the second-best offer to date. Head below for more from $542.

iPhone 14 is still one of the latest releases from Apple, and now it’s an even better value following the launch last fall on the new iPhone 15 series. It comes centered around a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and complete with an A15 Bionic chip. It powers the whole iOS experience you’re familiar with alongside new features like Emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection. There are three storage capacities available, all of which come in one of four different colorways. There’s a dual camera system around the back, with the usual Face ID module up above the screen, too.

Amazon’s Renewed Premium service is one of the more recent expansions to the brand’s product inventory that looks to offer refurbished devices with more of a like-new consistency. Alongside a full 1-year warranty, there’s also the peace of mind that this is a device that has been certified by Amazon to work as it should. Here’s what Amazon has to say about the warranty policy:

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are inspected and tested to work and look like new. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The products will have minimal to no signs of wear, no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away, batteries with at least 80% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with relevant accessories (no headphones included) that may be generic.

