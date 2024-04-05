Score rare deals on new games, pre-orders and DLC with these discounted PlayStation gift cards

Update: Newegg is also offering $60 Xbox gift cards for $54 using code ULDRA94 at checkout. This is a great chance to land some even deeper deals in the now live digital spring Xbox sale.

Newegg is now offering some notable deals on PlayStation Store gift cards. A perfect way to save on new releases via the digital PS Store, if you have your eye on some upcoming titles, be it DLC add-ons or otherwise, these discounted gift cards are almost certainly going to be one of the only ways to land on deal on pre-orders and the like. And if you’ve yet to secure a copy of the highly-anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree Elden Ring expansion for example, now’s your chance to score a deal. There are a couple options here today at Newegg with offers on $100 PlayStation Store gift cards (including both single $100 gift cards at $92 or a 3-pack of $100 cards for even less) that can go a long way for landing DLC packs and games. Hit the jump for details.

You can score a $100 PlayStation Store gift card for $92 with free email delivery with no code required today. However you can bring the per card price down with Newegg’s deal of the day on this 3-pack of $100 PlayStation Gift Cards at $272 (roughly $90 per card instead).

Yes, that might seem like a lot for some gift cards, and in some ways it is, but if you’re likely to buy a couple games and some DLC packs via the PS Store over the next several months, you might as well land some free credit beforehand. This discounted credit, perhaps even on top of one of the many PlayStation Store sale events, can yield rare and notable deals.

PlayStation Store gift card details:

Redeemable only by users aged 18 or older holding an adult account for PSN registered to the U.S. PSN wallet funds can be used by the redeeming account holder (and their child Family Member accounts) to pay for items in the PS Store available to U.S. account holders

“Send as Gift” Function Available Upon Receive of the Gift Card

Customizable Name and Personal Message

Print Card or Store to Google Pay / Apple Wallet

