Today’s best game deals: Xbox spring sale up to 50% off – Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesMicrosoft
50% off 1,110 games

Xbox has now launched its massive spring digital game sale. You’ll find over 1,100 titles at up to 50% off with both new and older releases included. Alongside a notable deal on Alan Wake 2 at $47.99, the sale also give folks another chance to land a deal on the Game of the Year award-winning Baldur’s Gate 3. Regularly $70, you can now land a digital copy down at $62.99 shipped. This is matching our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked on a console copy of the game. This lauded RPG experience has players choosing from their choice of a wide selection of D&D races and classes, or an origin character with a hand-crafted background. Set in The Forgotten Realms – “ a vast, detailed, and diverse world” – players will “sneak, dip, shove, climb, and jump as you journey from the depths of the Underdark to the glittering rooftops of the Upper City” in what many feel was the one of the best games of 2023.  Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

***Score rare deals on new games, pre-orders and DLC with these discounted PlayStation gift cards

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save 30% on Definitive Technology home theater speakers...
Samsung launches AI-backed Bespoke appliance lineup, pr...
Android game and app deals: Goat Simulator 3, Mad King ...
Nomad launches buy one get one 50% off iPhone 15 case s...
Baseus 20,000mAh high-capacity MagSafe Battery Pack at ...
iPad Pro Magic Keyboard clearance starts from $190 (Reg...
Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Smartwatch gets power from the...
COSORI’s smart air fryer toaster oven with 12-in-...
Load more...
Show More Comments