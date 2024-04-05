Today’s best game deals: Xbox spring sale up to 50% off – Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, more

Xbox has now launched its massive spring digital game sale. You’ll find over 1,100 titles at up to 50% off with both new and older releases included. Alongside a notable deal on Alan Wake 2 at $47.99, the sale also give folks another chance to land a deal on the Game of the Year award-winning Baldur’s Gate 3. Regularly $70, you can now land a digital copy down at $62.99 shipped. This is matching our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked on a console copy of the game. This lauded RPG experience has players choosing from their choice of a wide selection of D&D races and classes, or an origin character with a hand-crafted background. Set in The Forgotten Realms – “ a vast, detailed, and diverse world” – players will “sneak, dip, shove, climb, and jump as you journey from the depths of the Underdark to the glittering rooftops of the Upper City” in what many feel was the one of the best games of 2023. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

