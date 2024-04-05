SanDisk’s 190MB/s 1TB Extreme microSD card hits one of its best prices at $88, more from $11

While we have seen some notable deals on slightly slower models from he brand over the last week or two, Amazon is now offering its best yet on the 190MB/s SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card at $87.74 shipped. This is an originally $250 memory card that has more recently been carrying a regular price closer to $98 or more. Today’s comes in at slightly below the previous best we spotted over the holidays last year to deliver a new Amazon all-time low in the process. One of the faster and most capable models int he lauded SanDisk memory card lineup, this deal joins some price drops on the lower-capacity variants down below as well.

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card delivers up to 190MB/s speeds powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology alongside UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30).

More SanDisk Extreme microSD deals:

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC card features:

Save time with card offload speeds of up to 190MB/s powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology (Up to 190MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. SanDisk QuickFlow Technology is only available for 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 400GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes and 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)

Pair with the SanDisk Professional PRO-READER SD and microSD to achieve maximum speeds (sold separately)

Up to 130MB/s write speeds for fast shooting (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

4K and 5K UHD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) (Compatible device required. Full HD (1920×1080), 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), and 5K UHD (5120 X 2880) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors. See HD page on SanDisk site. UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) designates a performance option designed to support real-time video recording with UHS-enabled host devices.

