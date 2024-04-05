SanDisk’s 190MB/s 1TB Extreme microSD card hits one of its best prices at $88, more from $11

SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card

While we have seen some notable deals on slightly slower models from he brand over the last week or two, Amazon is now offering its best yet on the 190MB/s SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card at $87.74 shipped. This is an originally $250 memory card that has more recently been carrying a regular price closer to $98 or more. Today’s comes in at slightly below the previous best we spotted over the holidays last year to deliver a new Amazon all-time low in the process. One of the faster and most capable models int he lauded SanDisk memory card lineup, this deal joins some price drops on the lower-capacity variants down below as well. 

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card delivers up to 190MB/s speeds powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology alongside UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30).

More SanDisk Extreme microSD deals:

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC card features:

  • Save time with card offload speeds of up to 190MB/s powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology (Up to 190MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. SanDisk QuickFlow Technology is only available for 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 400GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes and 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)
  • Pair with the SanDisk Professional PRO-READER SD and microSD to achieve maximum speeds (sold separately)
  • Up to 130MB/s write speeds for fast shooting (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)
  • 4K and 5K UHD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) (Compatible device required. Full HD (1920×1080), 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), and 5K UHD (5120 X 2880) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors. See HD page on SanDisk site. UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) designates a performance option designed to support real-time video recording with UHS-enabled host devices.

