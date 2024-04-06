Himiway offers hundreds in savings on new 80-mile C5 motorcycle e-bike, plus commuter and cargo models

Himiway has recently introduced three new models to its e-bike lineup, including the new C3, A7 Pro, and the all-terrain motorcycle-style C5 – each of which with notable price drops at the ready. Born back in 2017, the brand has been consistently iterating on its designs, and based on the feedback from over 50,000 users, has enhanced its riding experience across the board with new lighting tech and battery enhancements alongside the ability to reach 60 to 80 miles on a single charge in some cases. The brand is also now offering some solid promotional offers on some of its latest models, with an additional $200 in savings on top of that for 9to5 readers to ready you for upcoming spring and summer adventures. Scope out all of the details down below.

Himiway Electric Motorbike C5 – Live Electric, Ride Bold

The Himiway Electric Motorbike C5, as the name suggests, is the brand’s flagship rugged e-motorcycle experience – it is as suitable for riders whipping around the city streets in style as it is for taking content creators out into the wilds. The aerospace-grade aluminum frame crafted from 6061 aluminum alloy delivers a lightweight and yet rugged look and feel (330-pound payload capacity), while personalized stickers and custom paint jobs allow for ultimate customization options, much like the onboard, touch-controlled lighting rig. Whether you’re heading out on off-road adventures, going on day trips with the built-in coffee cup compartment to run errands, or hitting the streets for a night ride, the Himiway C5 is ready.

Sitting atop the 20-inch Himiway x Kenda custom off-road K-shield fat tires and the 140mm inverted front fork/47mm adjustable rear shock suspension system, the C5 is equipped with an LG 48V 20Ah battery capable of 80-mile range per charge to “experience the thrill of the ride, conquer city streets, and embrace endless exploration.” All of this is made possible by way of the 750W brushless geared hub motor with 86Nm torque to rip right though windy conditions and “effortlessly” conquer 15-degree inclines with ease.

The battery module also features a touch-controlled switch where riders can adjust the bike’s ambient lighting with multiple colorful illumination effects at the ready to customize the look and feel of the C5 even further. “Featuring a Breathing Light design, the Himiway C5’s ambient lights gently pulse, capturing the rhythm of the city and setting the trend for urban night rides.”

Resting between the handlebar and safety-focused Thumb throttle – a much safer option in many cases than the typical twist throttle – is the electric motorbike’s onboard control center. This backlit LCD screen is where users can receive essential information about their ride, including speed, distance, and battery level at a glance.

Other standout features of the Himiway C5 at a glance:

20+ MPH top speed – or unlocked at up to 28MPH (details shown in the video above)

Torque Sensor for real-time electric assist adjustment

Dual-piston hydraulic brakes

7-Speed Shimano Derailleur

48V High-brightness Front Light

Auto-Illuminating Brake Light

Onboard Coffee Cup Holder

Rear rack and bike basket for storage

U-shaped rear handle for portability

Himiway deals and promotions – up to $500 or more in savings

Himiway is offering some early bird promotions on its latest releases (the C5, A7 Pro and C3), but the deals are much better than that for 9to5 readers. Using code 9to5toys200 at checkout will knock another $200 off your total on top of the promotional offers on tap right now:

$300 coupon on your next purchase for all ebikes/accessories

coupon on your next purchase for all ebikes/accessories 20% discount on accessories purchased within 1 year (calculated from the date of purchase)

discount on accessories purchased within 1 year 15 days no reason return or exchange (user pays shipping costs, quality problems do not need to pay shipping costs)

no reason return or exchange Three customers will have a chance to win full refunds!

If you’re intersted in some of the brand’s previous-generation e-bikes, Himiway is currently offering a solid $200 off your order when purchasing any two adult e-bikes right now as well.

