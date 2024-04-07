ecobee’s new Smart Video Doorbell Camera with HomeKit drops to $120 (Save $40)

Amazon is now offering the ecobee Smart Video Doorbell with HomeKit on sale for only the second time this year. It drops down to $119.99 shipped from the usual $160 price tag in order to match the all-time low. We haven’t seen it this low since back over Black Friday, as today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention from February. Keep reading to learn more, or just head over to our hands-on review where we break down the whole experience.

ecobee just launched its new Smart Video Doorbell as one of the first releases outside of its usual connected thermostats. It brings all kinds of smart surveillance tech to your front porch for monitoring package deliveries all year long thanks to 1080p HDR recording with a 175-degree field of view. It connects to your home’s existing doorbell wiring, too. 

There’s HomeKit support out of the box, as well as Alexa integration, with advanced motion alerts doubling down on the smart tech to alert you when someone is at the door, a package has been delivered, and more. However, my favorite part has to be that you can use your existing ecobee SmartThermostat as a controller for the doorbell. So when someone rings or there’s a package drop-off, it’ll convert into a viewfinder to see who is at the door. Of course, you can use your iPhone, but there’s nothing more convenient than being able to check the display built right into your wall. 

ecobee Smart Video Doorbell Camera features:

Full HD 1080p HDR with two-way talk to answer your door and talk to your guests from anywhere live through your smartphone, tablet, or ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium. Works with Apple HomeKit and Alexa. Advanced radar verification, motion, person, and package detection*, and activity zones, so you only get alerts for who or what is at your door.

