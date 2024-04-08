Google’s official Pixel Fold cases drop to $46 in two different styles (Reg. $60)

Amazon now offers the official Google Pixel Fold Cases for $46.42 shipped. Today’s deals apply to a pair of different colors, letting you wrap your Google foldable in either Porcelain White or Bay Blue designs at far less than the usual $60 going rate. Each of the discounts save you 23% and mark the second-best prices of the year. Not to mention, this is a rare chance to score more than just a single style on sale at once – so you actually have a pick on what colorway to score.

These official Google Pixel Fold cases are proof that foldable phone covers can actually be good – at least if our hands-on review is to be believed. Covering both halves of your foldable in a grippy, two-piece form-factor, the shock-absorbent case is made of a soft silicone that comes in hazel, bay blue, and porcelain white designs. So if you’re one of the few who have brought home Google’s first foray into the world of foldables and want some first-party protection to go with it, saving some cash is finally possible. Head below for more.

Today’s offer on the first-party cover is actually as good as it gets for a Pixel Fold case. All of the usual suspects we would recommend instead sell for around the same price or even more than the official cover, with Spigen’s alternative clocking in at just over $40 and OtterBox’s more protective stylings arriving at $60. So unless you like those designs and form-factors that much better, going with an in-house solution is going to be your best bet.

Pixel Fold Case features:

The shock-absorbent Pixel Fold Case has raised edges and extra coverage around critical areas, like the hinge and camera bar, to safeguard your phone from drops. The unique two-piece design protects your foldable phone while making it easy to use, both open and closed. Its slim profile and soft silicone put comfort in the palm of your hand. Available in a variety of sophisticated colors to match your style. The phone case is built to last, with a microfiber lining and stain-resistant silicone to protect from the inside out

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!