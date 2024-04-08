Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus hits $389 (Reg. $499), more from $299

Best Buy is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus for $389 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $499, and today’s offer marks the second-best price to date. It comes within $20 of our previous mention from January, which is the all-time low and also the only other discount this year. Today’s offer is $110 off, too. The IdeaPad Flex 5i is Lenovo’s latest entry into the world of Chrome OS. It packs a 14-inch 2K touchscreen display with an Intel I3 processor and 8GB of memory. The folding design lets you convert the laptop form-factor into more of a tablet, too. Plus, it has all of the Chromebook Plus features that we detail below.

Google’s new Chromebook Plus series helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and everything else you can read over in our launch coverage.

Chromebook Plus models on sale:

As for how these Chromebooks stack up, we had a chance to go hands-on with some of the recent debuts back when Google first announced the Chromebook Plus initiative. That review is a great resource for seeing how everything stacks up individually.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus features:

Take all your essentials anywhere you go with the versatile Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus powered by the 13th Generation Intel Core processor which distributes performance where you need it most — saving you time and increasing your ability to do the things you want. With a 2x faster Intel Core processor and up to double the memory and storage, edit Google Docs, photos, and videos, while watching your favorite shows in full HD on a 1080p display. Plus, more power means faster gameplay.

