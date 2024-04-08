Google Pixel 7 Pro is an even better value at $500 – save $599 on a 512GB model

Woot is offering the best price ever on Google Pixel 7 Pro to start the week. The unlocked 512GB version of the smartphone now sells for $499.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Today’s offer is down from its original $1,099 price tag and marks a new all-time low of $599 off. There are three colorways available, and each one is actually $130 below our previous mention – which was on a 256GB model. We break down how this smartphone stacks up against the newer roster below the fold, and our original hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers some extra insight.

This might not be the latest smartphone on the block, but there’s no arguing with a $371 discount. The Pixel 7 Pro arrives as last year’s flagship from Google and is still one of the company’s more capable releases to date. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen on the front, with a triple sensor camera array around the back comprised of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip, which is complemented by 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on this elevated model.

If you’re looking for Google’s latest and greatest, we’re also tracking some price cuts on the latest Pixel 8 smartphones. The smaller of the two now starts at $499 to go alongside its larger Pixel 8 Pro counterpart at $749. Both of these are new all-time lows, too.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

