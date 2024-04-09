Android game and app deals: Lichtspeer, FRAMED 2, Lumino City, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready for you down below. Alongside the Google Play offers, we also have notable deals on Google’s Nest x Yale Smart Lock, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, and a new low on Google’s original Pixel Watch, but for now it’s all about the apps, Highlights include Lichtspeer, FRAMED 2, Lumino City, TV Studio Story, Game Dev Story, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Yellow – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Dungeon Defense FREE (Reg. $1)
- Live or Die 1: Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Lichtspeer $1 (Reg. $4)
- FRAMED $1 (Reg. $3)
- FRAMED 2 $1 (Reg. $5)
- Lumino City $1 (Reg. $5)
- TV Studio Story $3.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Game Dev Story $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Mindcell $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- One Punch – LIMITED EDITION $1 (Reg. $2)
- Vitamins and Minerals $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Timeflow: Time is Money $1 (Reg. $4)
More Android app deals still live:
- Ciclo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Edge Side Bar – App Shortcuts FREE (Reg. $1)
- RUSTY : Island Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Circle Dark – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Yellow – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition $1 (Reg. $5)
- Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Galaxy Trader – Space RPG $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- LIMBO $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- LEGO Bricktales $2 (Reg. $5)
- Knots Live Wallpaper $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Who’s Your Daddy?! $2.50 (Reg. $5)
Lichtspeer features:
LICHTSPEER is a fast-paced lightspear-throwing simulator set in an ancient germanic future. Get ready to feel that beloved 80’s arcade rush in this brutal, stylish and psychedelic adventure.
In a land filled with Penguin Vikings, Wurst Zombies, and Hipster Ice Giants, survival is an art. Fortunately, an ancient champion with an elegant weapon has been summoned to please the gods and restore balance to the universe.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!