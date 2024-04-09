OnePlus Nord N30 5G sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz display and Snapdragon chip at $250

Amazon now offers the OnePlus Nord N30 5G for $249.99 shipped. This drops the unlocked 128GB smartphone down from its usual $300 price tag. This is $50 off and matching the second-best price to date. It’s actually the lowest offer of the year and one of the first chances to save in 2024. We last saw it sell for less on Black Friday, where it dropped to $20 below today’s sale price. We break down just what the price cut today delivers over at 9to5Google, or you can just head below for a full rundown on the feature set.

The latest OnePlus smartphone arrives with a more affordable twist than your usual flagship. It arrives centered around a Snapdragon 695 chip that’s backed by 8GB of RAM and a 128GB internal SSD. The screen relies on a 6.72-inch 1080p+ LCD panel that’s clocked at 120Hz, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Around back you’ll find a dual camera setup, with a main 108MP sensor that pairs with dual-sensor 2MP array for depth capture and macro shots. Showing off its more affordable focus, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

We’re also tracking some of the more affordable handsets around from another company. As one of its first discounts in months, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE is now an even better value at $550. It’s worth a closer look if the $250 price tag above is just going to be a bit too entry-level for your needs. Or, you could just call it a day by scoring the best price to date on the Google Pixel 7 Pro at $500.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G features:

Lose yourself in your favorite movies and shows with a massive 6.72” LCD display and a speedy 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate that saves on battery so you can binge-watch longer. OnePlus Nord N30 5G’s titanic 108 MP main camera captures clear, high-detail photos that are easy to edit and share with your friends, with 9-in-1 pixel binning tech that absorbs more light for brighter, more colorful images.

