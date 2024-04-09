Apple’s official iPhone 15 Pro MagSafe clear case now $37 (Reg. $49), iPhone 15 Plus at $28

Amazon is offering the official Apple iPhone 15 Pro MagSafe Clear Case for $37.24 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Today’s offer drops from $49 and marks the first notable discount of the year at 24% off. It’s actually a new all-time low at the retailer, too, clocking in at a few cents below the Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing from last fall. If you’re rocking an iPhone 15 Plus, the companion Clear Case drops to $28.11 with its on-page coupon from $49.

Designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, Apple’s official cases blend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Alongside just protecting your device, these iPhone 15 cases let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality to refresh the look of your device.

If you’re looking for a leather option, Twelve South has you covered with some discounts on its latest BookBook leather wallet folio cases. Available across the same iPhone 15 Pro and Plus model lineup as Apple’s own covers, these now start from $30 all-time lows after discounts from the original $70 going rates. These cases don’t show off your handset’s look and colorway, but instead wrap the aluminum in a premium leather finish that is designed to look like a vintage book.

iPhone 15 MagSafe Clear Case features:

Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 15 while providing extra protection. Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time.

