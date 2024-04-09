Today’s best watch deals from $35: Tudor GMT Pepsi, Tissot Gentleman, Timex, G-SHOCK, more

With Watches and Wonders 2024 now in full swing, and loads of new references landing from some of the biggest brands in the luxury space, Amazon has also launched a series of new deals on more affordable models from some of our favorites in the price range. Joining a host of pieces from Tissot and others below, one standout we spotted here was the Timex Marlin Chronograph Tachymeter 40mm from $134.73 shipped. Regularly $199 on the bracelet and closer to $179 on the strap, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. The steel bracelet on this model is joined by a silver face dial with a black tachymeter track and matching chronograph sub-registers. The 40mm case delivers up to 50 meters of water resistance and features a decorated caseback. Hit the jump or the rest of today’s best watch deals.
Tissot watch deals:
- Tissot Gentleman Black Stainless Steel $382 (Reg. $425)
- Tissot Gentleman Blue Leather $355 (Reg. $395)
- Tissot Mens Chrono XL 316L Stainless Steel $156 (Reg. $395)
- Tissot Viso Date Stainless Steel $237 (Reg. $375)
- Tissot Chrono XL Stainless Steel $226 (Reg. $395)
Timex watch deals:
- Timex Midtown 38mm $112.50 (Reg. $159)
- Timex x Mossy Oak Expedition Scout $41 (Reg. $68)
- Timex Expedition Scout 40mm $42 (Reg. $47)
- Timex T2N647 Weekender $35 (Reg. $54)
- Timex Southview 41mm $43 (Reg. $54)
And more from Citizen and G-SHOCK:
Below you’ll find some ongoing offers from Citizen and G-SHOCK, although many of the Star Wars models are now going for even less than our previous mention.
- Citizen Promaster Automatic Dive Fugu Green $476 (Reg. $595)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Weekender Blue $357 (Reg. $475)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Sport Casual Brycen from $239 (Reg. $375)
- Citizen Star Wars Vintage Ana-Digi C-3PO $179 (Reg. $495)
- Citizen Star Wars Vintage Ana-Digi Rebel Pilot $215 (Reg. $495)
- G-SHOCK GA-100 XL Series White $60 (Reg. $110)
- G-SHOCK9052GBX Sport Black/Gold $54 (Reg. $85)
- G-SHOCK DW-9052 Resin Sport Watch from $46 (Reg. $75)
- G-SHOCK G9000-1 Master of G” Mudman $75 (Reg. $110)
- G-SHOCK GD350-1C Black Resin Sport Watch $83 (Reg. $130)
- G-SHOCK GD400-9CS Gold-tone Sport Watch $104 (Reg. $140)
- G-SHOCK GAS-100B-7ACR Solar White $128 (Reg. $160)
Today’s best luxury watch deals:
***Note: The deals below come by way of JomaShop with 30-day return windows, and you can learn about its warranty policies right here (all watches are under warranty unless otherwise stated).
- Tudor Black Bay Pepsi GMT $3,995 (Reg. $4,375)
- TAG HEUER Carrera Glass Box black $4,995 (Reg. $6,450)
- OMEGASeamaster Automatic Summer Blue $6,350 (Reg. $7,400)
- Tissot Mens PRX Automatic Chronograph $1,349 (Reg. $1,895)
- Breitling Avenger 43 Automatic $2,595 (Reg. $3,950)
- Tissot Seastar 1000 Automatic $496 (Reg. $750)
- Tudor Black Bay Fifty Eight Auto from $3,285 (Reg. $4,000)
- Plus more Tudor pieces up to 30% off
- Omega: DeVille, Seamaster, Railmaster more up to 35% off
Timex Marlin Chronograph Tachymeter features:
- 8 inch stainless steel bracelet
- 40mm round case
- Silver-Tone dial
- Acrylic lens
- Water resistant up to 50 meters
