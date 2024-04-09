Today’s best watch deals from $35: Tudor GMT Pepsi, Tissot Gentleman, Timex, G-SHOCK, more

With Watches and Wonders 2024 now in full swing, and loads of new references landing from some of the biggest brands in the luxury space, Amazon has also launched a series of new deals on more affordable models from some of our favorites in the price range. Joining a host of pieces from Tissot and others below, one standout we spotted here was the Timex Marlin Chronograph Tachymeter 40mm from $134.73 shipped. Regularly $199 on the bracelet and closer to $179 on the strap, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. The steel bracelet on this model is joined by a silver face dial with a black tachymeter track and matching chronograph sub-registers. The 40mm case delivers up to 50 meters of water resistance and features a decorated caseback. Hit the jump or the rest of today’s best watch deals.

Tissot watch deals:

Timex watch deals:

And more from Citizen and G-SHOCK:

Below you’ll find some ongoing offers from Citizen and G-SHOCK, although many of the Star Wars models are now going for even less than our previous mention. 

Today’s best luxury watch deals:

***Note: The deals below come by way of JomaShop with 30-day return windows, and you can learn about its warranty policies right here (all watches are under warranty unless otherwise stated).

Timex Marlin Chronograph Tachymeter features:

  • 8 inch stainless steel bracelet
  • 40mm round case
  • Silver-Tone dial
  • Acrylic lens
  • Water resistant up to 50 meters

