Linkind’s 4-pack of multi-color Matter smart bulbs now back at $24 ($6 per bulb)

The official Linkind Amazon storefront is now offering its 4-pack of its Matter Wi-Fi Smart Light Bulbs down at $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This 4-pack bundle sold for closer to $55 for the last half of 2023 just before dropping into the $30 range at the top of the year. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention, knocking an additional 20% off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. This also brings the price of each bulb down to $6 for one of the lowest prices we have seen on multi-color Matter smart bulbs. All of the details are down below. 

Compatible with all of your Matter-ready Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings gear, you can “control all your smart home devices with a single app certified by Matter, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices.” These bulbs can produce millions of colors, including warm to cool white, and multi-dynamic scenes. Alongside the ability to sync up with your tunes, you’ll also find timer and scheduling options, including a dusk to dawn setting that gradually changes from a bright to warm treatment. 

Amazon also happens to be running a bonus promotion on a range of Linkind smart bulbs and lighting right now. Adding any of two of the products on this landing page to your order will knock an additional 5% off at checkout. 

Linkind Matter Wi-Fi Smart Light Bulbs feature:

Linkind Matter smart light bulb is compatible with all Matter platforms. You can control all your smart home devices with a single app certified by Matter, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices and upgrading your privacy security without cloud services. Matter-certified hub/controller (HomePod, Echo, Nest, SmartThings Hub) is required to control Matter bulb in Apple Home/Alexa/Google Home/SmartThings platforms. Alternatively, you can control the bulb directly in AiDot app platforms without the need for a separate hub. Linkind smart light bulbs have millions of colors, from warm white to cool white (1800K-6500K), and multi-dynamic scenes, that change your mood, including romantic dates, happy parties, quiet reading, etc. When your phone microphone senses sound, our wifi smart bulb will dance with the sound/music.

