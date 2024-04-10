OnePlus 12 comes with a free pair of $180 OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at $800, more

OnePlus is now bundling its latest OnePlus Buds with any of its newest smartphones. A highlight is the flagship OnePlus 12 256GB at $799.99 shipped complete with the OnePluds Buds Pro 2. The earbuds will be automatically added to your cart at checkout. That’s an extra $180 in value added onto the smartphone and the best discount we’ve seen. There was a $100 price cut at launch on the higher-end 512GB model, but now you can get an extra $80 in savings while also saving on the entry-level storage capacity for the first time.

The new OnePlus 12 comes centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to drive all the pixels on the 6.82-inch QHD+ display. There’s a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of brightness, with a larger battery behind the scenes clocking in at 5,400mAh. OnePlus shakes things up with up to 80W of charging here in the US with a USB-C cable, as well as the return of 15W wireless charging. This discounted model comes with 512GB of storage as well as 16GB of RAM.

Making the value of the lead deal even better, you’re, of course, getting the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 alongside the smartphone. These just launched earlier in the year, too, rocking 11mm dynamic drivers alongside a new Audio ID feature for personalized listening that complements all of the other features, like Spatial Audio, that you can dive into in our launch coverage.

OnePlus wraps up today’s deal by bundling in a 30% off coupon for the new OnePlus Watch 2. The company’s latest wearable was just revealed earlier in the year, and now you can cut its $250 MSRP down to $175 when you buy any of the newest OnePlus smartphones. That’s another $75 off and the best value around to score an entire ecosystem of products from OnePlus. You just have to add it to your cart separately.

You can shop the whole promotion directly from OnePlus for ways to save on other handsets. The OnePlus 12R comes with the new OnePlus Buds 3, which scores you an extra $100 in value for $499.99.

More on the OnePlus 12:

The new OnePlus 12 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with up to 16GB of RAM. With the fastest wireless charging in North America*, it powers through everything effortlessly. Enjoy all your content on a brilliant 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display, with dynamic refresh rate. The 4th Generation Hasselblad Camera System for Mobile captures incredible photos & videos, making the OnePlus 12 the perfect everyday companion for capturing your favorite memories. Packed with premium hardware specs & intuitive OxygenOS 14 software, the OnePlus 12 is our most complete smartphone experience.

