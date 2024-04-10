WORX 5.5A 15-inch electric grass trimmer and edger falls to $45 (25% off) in one-day only sale

Best Buy is offering the WORX 5.5A 15-inch Electric Straight Shaft Grass Trimmer & Edger for $45 shipped through the end of the day. Down from its $60 price tag, it has only seen a handful of discounts over the last year, with half of them repeating the same discount to $45. Since the new year began we’ve only seen one previous discount to a slightly higher $49, with today’s deal coming in as a solid 25% markdown off the going rate to return costs to the best price we have tracked since 2020.

This hardwired trimmer and edger by WORX sports a light, six-pound design while also featuring an adjustable handle and telescoping shaft, making this easy and comfortable to use for people of varying heights. It has a 15-inch cutting swath with a multi-position handle alongside a 90-degree pivoting head so you can tackle sloped and incline areas as effortlessly as flat areas – and with a simple twist of the shaft you can go from trimming to edging and back again. It’s equipped with an automatic line feed system that refreshes the trimmer’s string whenever needed, stopping itself at the perfect length.

WORX 5.5A 15-inch Electric Grass Trimmer and Edger features:

2-In-1Rotating shaft turns this trimmer into an edger and back again in seconds—there’s no reason to buy separate trimmers and edgers

Auto Line FeedThe dual-line feed system gives you fresh trimmer string when you need it, always at the perfect length

90° Pivoting HeadChange the angle to better accommodate sloped and inclined areas of the lawn, and get into hard to reach places

Adjusts To Tall & Short UsersThe telescopic shaft makes this a grass trimmer that everyone can use

Do It Yourself, Do It Better, Do It With Worx.WORX tools are engineered with cutting-edge technology, and above modern efficiency standards, so you can build a cost-effective tool collection that’s designed to last

Multi-Position HandleSo you can find a comfortable working position or gain leverage when trimming under bushes or the deck

Flower GuardPrevents accidental cutting of plants or damage to lawn ornaments and landscaping features

