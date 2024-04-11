Bose’s SoundLink Revolve II portable speaker hits one of its best prices from $134 (Reg. $219)

Amazon is now offering a particularly notable price on the Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $149.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This regularly $219 current-generation Bose Bluetooth speaker is now over $69 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find on a new condition unit. Today’s deal comes in at $10 under our previous mention from the spring sale event. The only way to bring spending down right now is to go with the deal we are tracking directly from Bose on the refurbished listing, which is now marked down to $134 shipped. While some folks might not find the $16 in additional savings worth it for a refurb, keep in mind Bose runs a world-class refurbishment program, delivering the same warranty as new products after being “thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced.” Head below for more details.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve II is a portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers “true 360-degree sound for consistent, uniform coverage.” The series II model features upgraded battery life up to 13 hours on a single charge as well as a dust- and water-resistant IP55 rating to keep things safe while out by the pool and on spring/summer adventures this year. A built-in microphone allows you to take calls from the unit while multi-connect will allow users to pair two sources at the same time and easily switch back and forth between them.

Be sure to check out the early promotions on Samsung’s smart Music Frame speaker and then scope out the deal we spotted on Anker’s 2024 waterproof Soundcore Boom 2 Speaker for a more affordable portable solution this year. This one is now seeing its first notable price drop down to $110 shipped, complete with 24-hour battery life and onboard RGB lighting. All of the details you need are right here.

Bose SoundLink Revolve II features:

This small, portable wireless speaker is engineered to deliver true 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage. With up to 13 hours from a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you get more play time than the original SoundLink Revolve speaker. Charging is easy via the Micro-B USB port. SoundLink Revolve II is dust and water resistant (IP55 rating), so it will stand up to splashes by the pool. Take calls and access your device’s default voice assistant right from the bluetooth speaker. Or connect the speaker to an Amazon Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot, for even more hands-free control of your music.

