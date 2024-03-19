Samsung’s about to launch its smart Music Frame speaker, sign up for a $100 discount

Samsung’s new Music Frame is about to actually debut. The unique speaker was first revealed back at CES 2024 back in January, and now the company is gearing up to begin shipping the quirky new listening device. Ahead of time, you can get a $100 discount when you sign up at this link ahead of time. All you have to do is put down your name and email, and you’ll be able to get an extra $100 towards that new home theater upgrade –no cash down ahead of time or anything else needed.

The newest piece of tech that doesn’t actually look like tech is here. Samsung’s Frame TV has been a favorite for its matte screen and a design that invokes picture frame vibes rather than the kind of black plastic bezel build from your average TV. And while we’re expecting to see the new 2024 version of that home theater upgrade go live soon, Samsung is expanding the lineup outside of just a new display.

That’s where the Samsung Music Frame comes into play. It’s a Dolby Atmos speaker that comes based around a pair of woofers, two tweeters, and two mid-range drivers. The speaker uses Q-Symphony technology to provide surround sound when paired with 2024 Samsung TVs and soundbars. Or, you can just use it as a standalone speaker. Its unique design matches the Frame TV with a design that breaks the mold on your average speaker.

It has mounting hardware for installing up on your wall, as well as a kickstand to perch it up on a tabletop or shelf – there’s also a physical optical audio input for hardwired audio connections. The front of the Samsung Music Frame will be able to be customized with a personalized physical print on the front, once it does go up for purchase.

Speaking of, Samsung is about to actually release it! Ahead of time, you’ll be able to score a $100 discount. The official announcement will go live on March 21 – so later this week – and then we’ll get an idea of pricing and the official release date. Getting the $100 in savings is free, too. Filling out the information on this landing page qualifies you for the promotion. You’ll then have until April 10 to actually use the code – so you’ll have a little over 3 weeks to decide if you want to cash in on the savings.

Here’s the terms and conditions of the promotion:

Sign up 3/7/24-3/21/24 to learn more about select 2024 Samsung TV and Sound Devices (each a “Qualifying Product”) on Samsung.com and get $100 off one (1) Qualifying Product (“Pre Order Gift”) during 3/21/24-4/10/24 (“Pre-Order Period”). Pre-Order Gift will be automatically applied as a one-time-use instant discount when the same email address is used to reserve and purchase the Qualifying Product. Offer is non-transferable.

