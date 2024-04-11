Chefman’s 1.8L electric tea kettle with five temperature presets falls 50% to new $25 low

Amazon is offering the Chefman Electric Tea Kettle for $24.99 shipped. Free shipping is available to Prime members and on orders over $25. Down from its $50 price tag, for the last two years its seen regular discounts repeating to the same $40 rate, with a four-month period between July and October that saw it fall further to the former $30 low before rising back to its MSRP and repeating its previous discount trend. Today’s deal comes in as a 50% markdown off the going rate that marks a new all-time low.

This 1.8L electric tea kettle provides boiling hot water in as little as three minutes for tea, hot chocolate, pour-over coffee, and any other hot beverages. It has five preset options to choose from: Delicate (160 degrees), Green (175 degrees), White (185 degrees), Oolong (195 degrees), and an herbal/black/boil (212 degrees). It also features a tri-color indicator light that tells you when its on standby (white), heating water to temperature (red), or ready/keep warm (green). Head below to learn more.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the CHEFMAN Indoor Pizza Oven that is back at its all-time lowest price. It can reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees and comes with six preset options: Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, frozen, and manual for customizable settings. You can also head over to our Home Goods hub for more deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Chefman Electric Tea Kettle features:

FAST BOILING: Chefman kettles boil water faster! Boil your water in as little as 3 minutes for tea, hot chocolate, pour over coffee, and other hot beverages.

CUSTOM TEMP: Set your ideal temp or choose from 5 presets including Delicate (160°F), Green (175 °F) White (185 °F), Oolong (195 °F), or Herbal/Black/Boil (212 °F) with an intuitive digital control on the handle for heating water to the perfect temperature.

TRI-COLOR INDICATOR LIGHTS: Illuminating LED lights let you easily see when your water heater kettle is on standby (white), heating water to temperature (red), or ready/keep warm (green).

QUICK VIEW WINDOW: The convenient water level window lets you know exactly how much water is in your hot water kettle without opening the lid.

CORDLESS CONVENIENCE: Serve guests in another room while leaving the base plugged in with our portable cord-free electric kettles for boiling water.

EASY-GRIP: The 360-degree swivel base water warmer holds the cordless electric kettle in your preferred position for easy gripping and pouring

MESS-FREE POURING: The specially designed water heater kettle spout allows for an even pour every time so you don’t have to deal with unwanted drips and spills.

