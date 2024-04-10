CHEFMAN’s indoor pizza oven with stone and peel returns to $250 low for first time in months

Amazon is offering the CHEFMAN Indoor Pizza Oven for $249.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Already down from its $500 price tag, today’s deal is the ninth discount we have tracked since its launch at the end of October and the first time since January that we’ve seen it this low again. It comes in as a 50% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention by $35 and returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. Keep in mind that this discount is only on the stainless black model, whereas the stainless steel model is sitting at a higher $285 discount rate.

This pizza oven is designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 18.7 inches by 17 inches by 10.94 inches. It can reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees and comes with six preset options: Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, frozen, and manual for customizable settings. You’ll also receive a pizza stone alongside a pizza peel to better manage your pies, as well as a digital cookbook to jumpstart ideas for your next pizza party.

Other notable CHEFMAN discounts:

And with the warmer months finally here, grilling season is beginning! To help you prepare for any upcoming BBQs and cookouts, check out the deals on a collection of wood pellet grills that are still on sale at Best Buy. And be sure to also check out the ongoing deals being offered by Walmart on the KingChii Pro 02 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Smoker and Grill, with other models being offered at discounted rates in the same post as well. There’s also deals going for the Pit Boss 440 Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill that offers a temp range of 180 degrees to 1,000 degrees with a 518-square inch cook space. And if you’d like to upgrade your backyard’s entertainment system, check out the 50% off deal on the Sonance MAG6.1 Landscape Outdoor Speaker System that gives you an 8-inch dual voice-coil subwoofer and six satellite speakers that can withstand adverse weather conditions while also blending in with the landscape.

Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven features:

HIGH AND VARIABLE HEAT: Crank up the temperature on this countertop pizza oven. Both heating elements range from 300-800°F to make pizza your way, and retain the heat for back-to-back cooking.

MAKE MULTIPLE PIZZAS: The double-paned window and high-heat design keeps the indoor pizza oven hot for making multiple pizzas back-to-back.

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED: Our pizza oven indoor for home cooking includes a pizza stone and pizza peel, as well as a digital cookbook to jumpstart your pizza party.

RESOURCES: cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long lasting durability, & 1-year assurance provided by Chefman. For information on how to use your product, scroll down for a PDF User Guide. 1700 Watts/120 Volts

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!