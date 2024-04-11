Electric Bike Co. e-bike bundles now up to $200 off with free anti-theft alarm starting from $1,899

Electric Bike Company has taken up to $200 off a collection of e-bike bundles that have been decked out in various accessories like cargo racks, storage baskets, pannier bags, and more. While all the models are technically set at affordable prices, considering the company’s high quality parts, the cheapest offering among the bunch is the Model J – Desert Rover for $1,899 shipped. Down from its usual $2,081 price tag, we’ve seen it go for $100 less in some past sales – particularly during Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today it comes in as a solid $182 markdown that lands it at the second-lowest price we have tracked. Plus, you’ll get extra savings thanks to the company’s limited-time offer that gives you a complimentary anti-theft alarm valued at $129, just use the promo code ALARM at checkout.

Sporting a golden-tan, metallic Venice-beach moped design with a banana seat, the Model J: Desert Rover e-bike comes equipped with a 750W motor as well as a 14Ah battery that reaches 20 to 28 MPH speeds with a 60-mile range. It also has five levels of pedal assistance, with a choice for a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor along with a variety of accessories and features: a rear-mountable cargo rack, a front-mountable rack, a Basil MIK crate, a Basil trunk bag, 3-inch puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched vegan leather grips around BMX handlebars, and an LCD color display with a USB charging port. As part of the package, you’ll also receive a color-matched helmet as well.

Other Electric Bike Co. bundle discounts:

The greatest feature about any of the e-bikes under this brand though, is the customizable options. Most of the parts have two to three options for customization – even the paint job – with plenty more accessories you can add-on as well, allowing you to truly build a ride that fits your preferences and expresses your individuality. And don’t forget to use the promo code ALARM at checkout for your free anti-theft alarm! When you’re finished shopping around above, be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub to check out all the active deals on other EV brands, power stations, electric tools, water heaters, pellet grills, and more.

Electric Bike Co. Model J – Desert Rover features:

Our most popular choice for young adults and teens (and other adventurous riders), Model J performs on-road as well as off-road. The long, slick seat offers room, support, and style, with quality components for premium safety. This Beautify Bundle Model J comes in Desert Storm and features a large round front light and rear lights, Black leather stitched grips, Black seat, Gold Metallic chain guard, 24″ wheels, and rugged 3-inch tires, BMX handlebars, Gold Metallic front and rear rack with Basil MIK crate and Basil Trunk Bag, and a Gold Metallic E-Helmet!

