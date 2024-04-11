Windows 11 Pro is now just $32 (Reg. $199)

Use your PC for work? You might want to consider upgrading to Windows 11 Pro. Featuring biometric logins, virtual machines, device management, and higher RAM limits, this version of Microsoft’s OS is made for productivity. For one week only, you can get a lifetime license for just $31.99 (Reg. $199) using code ENJOY20 at 9to5Toys Specials.

You probably don’t think of Windows as a productivity tool. That’s because the standard version kinda blends into the background. It’s just there to let your software shine.

Windows 11 Pro is a different animal. Designed specifically for professional settings, this version has a long list of additional features for getting things done.

CoPilot’s AI capabilities help you demolish your tasklist faster. You can work from anywhere thanks to the remote desktop features, and set up virtual machines to keep your environment secure.

Speaking of security, Windows 11 Pro supports biometric logins and BitLocker encryption, so no-one can access your data. You also get device management options for keeping the whole office connected, and higher limits on RAM and CPU upgrades.

Windows 11 Pro even includes upgrades to Paint, such as AI background removal and support for layers, so artists and designers can benefit.

It adds up to an impressive package that has earned the approval of users and reviewers. Windows 11 Pro has 4.3/5 stars on Amazon, while PCMag and TechRadar both awarded this version a solid 4/5 stars.

