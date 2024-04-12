EcoSmart’s 3.5kW electric tankless under-sink water heater falls to $139 (Reg. $200)

Update: Amazon has dropped the price further to $139.06 shipped.

Amazon is offering the EcoSmart 3.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $161.21 shipped. Normally fetching $200, this device has seen numerous discounts over the last year alone, with most of them falling by small increments and only a handful dropping in large amounts at once. While we have seen this particular model sell for as low as $105, it has been nearly five years since costs have fallen so low. Today’s deal comes in as a $39 markdown off the going rate that lands at the third-lowest price of the last two years – ultimately $56 above the all-time low from 2019.

This 3.5kW under-sink tankless water heater is designed to provide a steady supply of instantaneous hot water to a single point-of-use. Its 6-inch by 11-inch by 3-inch size makes it easy to fit in tight under-counter spaces, and its low 0.5 GPM activation flow rate even works perfectly for commercial low-flow faucets. It should be noted that if you live in the colder climates of North America, this model may not be the right fit to handle lower inlet temperatures. It will require one 30A breaker, a wire gauge of 10 AWG, and a 1/2-inch NPT connection.

And if you’re looking for something far bigger that can handle far more points of use, check out the ongoing deal for the Eemax 240V 27kW Tankless Electric Water Heater. This 240V device provides continuous hot water at a flow rate of 2.7 GPM to 6.6 GPM to multiple sources, depending on the inlet water temperature of your region. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub for the very best discounts on more electric water heaters, electric tools, EVs, power stations, and more.

EcoSmart 3.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater features:

Can provide hot water for one sink at 0.5 GPM in warmer climates

Requires 1 x 30 amp breaker and 10 AWG wire

For one sink at 0.5 GPM in colder climates the POU 6 is recommended

Amperage Draw 29 amp. kW – 3.5 kW

Connection Fittings 1/2″ NPT

Max temperature rise @ .5 GMP is 47.8°F Max temperature rise @ 1GPM is 23.9°F Max temperature rise @ 1.5 GPM is 15.9°F

