Save on almost every official Samsung Galaxy S24 series case from $18 (Reg. $35+)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
Amazon is now offering a collection of new all-time lows across just about every single one of Samsung’s new official Galaxy S24 series cases. Including covers for all three of the new flagship Galaxy handsets, you’ll find deals on slim and stylish vegan leather cases as well as protective accessories with some added stands, grips, and features. Everything ships free for Prime members, as pricing starts from $18 across the whole assortment of Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra smartphones. Shop everything below.

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 Vegan Leather case:

Wrap your phone in elegance. Add a soft, lavish touch while enhancing your phone’s modern design. Designed with the planet in mind, this case contains eco-conscious materials¹. The case is designed for both safety and style. The gentle inner lining helps protect from scratches without compromising on sophistication. Samsung Galaxy 24+ Vegan Leather Case is compatible for use with the Samsung Galaxy 24+ smartphone.

