Skip the newer model and score an all-time low on the DJI Avata Explorer Combo at $829

DJI just revealed its new Avata 2 drone, but that just means that the original model is an even better value. Amazon is beginning to clear out the FPV drone as the DJI Avata Explorer Combo drops down to $829 shipped. That’s $170 off the usual $999 price tag and a new all-time low. It’s $60 under our previous mention from back in January. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect and then head below for more.

This package includes everything you need to dive into first person flights including the Avata drone itself and some new DJI accessories. As far as the former goes, the Avata arrives with an 18-minute flight time packed into a compact build. It can travel at up to 60.3 MPH. The drone comes outfitted with an onboard 4K-capable camera that streams a wide 155-degree FOV back to the included headset from the 1/1.7-inch sensor. Speaking of, there’s also the FPV Remote Control 2 and DJI Motion Control for two different types of flight control, both of which pair with the just-refreshed Goggles 2.

Compared to the newer version, the original still packs many of the same features. The new Avata 2 does include some notable improvements, like better flight performance and a longer flight time – you’re getting an additional 4 minutes of airtime. There’s increased payload capacity as well as some even more intelligent flight modes to make the best use out of the time the drone is in the air. It also includes better safety features to help avoid crashes, too. We just took a hands-on look at the new FPV drone over at DroneDJ, where we break down the performance a bit more from DJI’s latest.

DJI Avata features:

Enjoy total immersion and intuitive control with DJI Avata. When you combine Avata with the goggles and motion controller, flight becomes accessible to all. With the DJI Motion Controller, intuitive flight is in your hands. Squeeze the trigger and bolt forward or turn a corner with the swivel of your wrist. Avata features an upgraded camera system so that no extra attachments are needed. Enjoy next-level imagery with the 1/1.7-inch sensor, 155° FOV, and flagship stabilization.

