First deals hit the All-New Blink Mini 2 smart camera starting from just $30 (30% off)

Last month Amazon and Blink debuted the brand new smart camera in the form of the All-New Blink Mini 2. After getting a chance to go hands-on ahead of release, we are now tracking the very first deal on the already affordable smart camera exactly one month later. One of the highlights of the All-New Blink Mini 2 for us was certainly the $40 price of entry, but it is now starting from just $29.99 shipped to deliver the first deal and a subsequent all-time low. But with deals also now live on the 2- and 3-pack bundles, you can get the per camera price down to just over $23. Head below for more details and a breakdown of the discounts.

While you can get a complete rundown of what to expect from Blink’s latest mini cam in our hands-on feature right here, let’s take a quick overview of what you’re in for right here. This is a tiny inconspicuous smart camera with an included tripod-like stand and the option to add the weather-resistant kit for use outdoors. It delivers 1080p video feeds to your phone, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, two-way audio , and real-time, customizable motion alerts. Everything you need to know is right here and you can scope out the deals below – all of the price drops on both the black or white models:

Browse through the rest of Amazon’s latest Blink smart home sale for some of the brand’s previous 2023 releases and more, including the original Blink Mini at just $20 Prime shipped.

All-new Blink Mini 2 features:

Mini 2 is our second generation, plug-in smart security camera that helps you stay connected to what’s happening in your home right from your smartphone.

See and speak from the Blink app — Experience 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, a wider field of view, and crisp two-way audio. Stream live video continuously for up to 90 minutes with a Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately).

Outdoor use — Plug in Mini 2 outside your home with the Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter (sold separately or as part of a bundle) and mount with the included kit.

Motion detection — Get real-time motion alerts on your smartphone so you can react and engage from anywhere.

Smart notifications — Get intelligent alerts including person detection with embedded computer vision (CV) as part of an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately).

Easy set up — Install your camera in just minutes to help provide full home coverage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!