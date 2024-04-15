Anker’s slim 6-in-1 GaN charging stations now start from $56 all-time lows (Reg. $100+)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 6-in-1 GaNPrime 100W Charging Station for $55.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is $44 off the usual $100 going rate and matching the all-time low for only the second time. We last saw it this low back in November, and now it’s on sale for one of the first times this year at a new 2024 low. Our hands-on review details everything else you need to know, exploring why it was a staple of my nightstand for so long. We also break it all down below the fold alongside a discount on the newer 140W model.

Perfect for streamlining the desk or communal charging space, this power strip sports a compact design that still managed to pack in six ports. There’s notably two full AC outlets that are then joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots. Then as the star of the show, you’ll find two 100W USB-C GaN ports for powering up MacBooks and much more.

If you’d prefer to go with the more recent version, you can also save on the newer Anker Prime 140W model. Also marked down at Amazon, the 6-in-1 charger is now marked down to $89.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $110, you’re looking at a $20 discount that’s matching the second-best price to date. This model has the same design as the lead deal, just with extra power at 140W spread across its four different USB-A/C ports.

Anker GaNPrime 100W Compact Power Strip features:

2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 2 AC outlets allow you to charge 6 devices at the same time. With a maximum output of 100W, charge virtually any device including phones, tablets, and more. A MacBook Pro 16″ can be charged to 50% in 43 minutes. At only 0.7 inches thick, the power strip is about the size of an iPhone 13 Pro Max and can fit comfortably in your palm or pocket—ideal to bring on a trip.

